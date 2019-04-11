TENSION HIGH

Man shot dead in West Pokot bandit raid

Police recovered the 500 cattle that had been stolen by the attackers

In Summary

• Unknown number of raiders ambushed Kamokwo village on Tuesday evening.

• There was a shootout between the attackers and the raiders. 

A man was shot dead when bandits raided a village in West Pokot on Tuesday night.
ATTACK: A man was shot dead when bandits raided a village in West Pokot on Tuesday night.
Image: THE STAR

A man was shot dead in a bandit raid along the border of West Pokot and Turkana on Tuesday.

Kumwua Todo Komolmoi, 35, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sarmach dispensary.

The raiders sieged Kamokwo village, which is 35km from Marich police station. 

They drove away more than 500 head of cattle. The animals were recovered after prolonged gunfire between the bandits and the police.

West Pokot County police boss Jackson Tumwet said the raiders descended on the village and started shooting before driving away the animals. 

Tumwet said, “There was an exchange of fire between the officers and the attackers. One person was shot in the chest and three cows were also shot."

Pokot leaders call for demarcation of Turkana border

The call has been persistent and President Uhuru Kenyatta should step in
Counties
3 weeks ago

Pokot residents hold demos against 'incitement' by Turkana leaders

West Pokot residents and leaders on Saturday protested against 'inflammatory remarks' made recently made by Turkana county leaders.The residents ...
News
1 month ago

Three shot dead in Turkana, Makueni counties

Two people were killed on Thursday along the border of West Pokot and Turkana counties by suspected bandits.West Pokot sub county commissioner ...
News
1 month ago

He said some bandits escaped with injuries. “There were some casualties, but the bandits carried their injured colleagues. They ensured nobody remained behind. We were not able to establish if there were fatalities among the raiders." 

Tumwet said there a contingent of police officers was sent to restore normalcy in the area. 

by MARYANN CHAI Correspondent, West Pokot
Rift Valley
11 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Mbagathi Hospital to offer dialysis sessions
    2h ago Nairobi

  2. 7,964 health facilities in Nairobi are illegal
    1d ago Nairobi

  3. Good deeds order frees 62 patients held over debts s
    13h ago Nairobi

  4. Makueni woman, son hacked to death
    13h ago Eastern

  5. Man killed in bandit attack
    13h ago Rift Valley

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES