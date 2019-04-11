Man shot dead in West Pokot bandit raid

A man was shot dead in a bandit raid along the border of West Pokot and Turkana on Tuesday.

Kumwua Todo Komolmoi, 35, was pronounced dead on arrival at Sarmach dispensary.

The raiders sieged Kamokwo village, which is 35km from Marich police station.

They drove away more than 500 head of cattle. The animals were recovered after prolonged gunfire between the bandits and the police.

West Pokot County police boss Jackson Tumwet said the raiders descended on the village and started shooting before driving away the animals.

Tumwet said, “There was an exchange of fire between the officers and the attackers. One person was shot in the chest and three cows were also shot."