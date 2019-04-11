Lonyangapuo threatens to sack lazy workers

• Lonyangapuo says he will reshuffle his cabinet this week.
• The administration is not ready to keep paying individuals who are not ready to deliver on their mandate.
Employees working for the West Pokot County government have been urged to take their work seriously or get fired.
Governor John Lonyangapuo yesterday warned non-performing employees that his administration is not ready to keep paying individuals who can't deliver on their mandate. Failure is not an option and corruption is not tolerated, but teamwork is encouraged, he declared.
“Employees who are worth their names should be ready to help the county government generate sufficient revenue for paying their salaries," he said at Mtelo Social Hall during a meeting with county staff.
"Those who still think they'll continue to earn without working are living a lie and will sooner than later find themselves jobless.”
The county boss gave a report of their recent tour of Israel. He demanded that residents get high-quality services. Lonyangapuo also hinted at a possible Cabinet reshuffle this week. His administration plans to appraise the staff.
“We'll crack down on county workers who perform below expectations,” he said.
"We expect each staff member to give value for the money they earn. Those who do not wish to work properly, in the way we want them to work, and do not care about the county, which employs them, have an option to quit.”
The governor said it will no longer be business as usual, warning that they cannot take things for granted seven years into devolution.
He pledged to fast-track development projects to boost the living standards of residents. He said professionalism and adherence to ethics, including the dress code, is the core aspect of his administration, but absenteeism from work without genuine reasons will not be tolerated.
All workers should be proud of the county and deliver services in line with the set goals and manifesto of the administration, Lonyangapuo said. Residents will be free to demand services.
Discipline, time and culture in adhering to hierarchy and respect for each other must be followed to the letter. We must be a civilised society with integrity".
