Lonyangapuo threatens to sack lazy workers

Employees working for the West Pokot County government have been urged to take their work seriously or get fired.

Governor John Lonyangapuo yesterday warned non-performing employees that his administration is not ready to keep paying individuals who can't deliver on their mandate. Failure is not an option and corruption is not tolerated, but teamwork is encouraged, he declared.

“Employees who are worth their names should be ready to help the county government generate sufficient revenue for paying their salaries," he said at Mtelo Social Hall during a meeting with county staff.

"Those who still think they'll continue to earn without working are living a lie and will sooner than later find themselves jobless.”

The county boss gave a report of their recent tour of Israel. He demanded that residents get high-quality services. Lonyangapuo also hinted at a possible Cabinet reshuffle this week. His administration plans to appraise the staff.

“We'll crack down on county workers who perform below expectations,” he said.