Consult leaders before the public on Lapsset land, officials told

Petroleum ministry and National Land Commission officials have been asked to stop holding public participation forums on land acquisition for the Lapsset corridor.

The appeal came from Turkana East MP Ali Lokiru, who said the officials are supposed to discuss with local leaders the process of compulsory land acquisition before engaging the community.

He was speaking at Morulem as he issued bursary cheques.

Some Turkana MCAs want the court to compel the NLC and the ministry to degazette compulsory land acquisition. They have denied that they had agreed with the ministry on the compulsory acquisition of land.

The MCAs, led by David Erukudi of Kainuk/Lombokat, said the complaints had forced them to hold a meeting with the ministry officials on land acquisition at Lokichar Oil basin and along the Lapsset project corridor.

"It is true we held a meeting. Some mischievous characters who misconceived the purpose of the meeting engaged in a smear campaign to taint the good names of the MCAs," Erukudi told the press at the county assembly.

He added, "The alleged intention to discuss the acquisition of land are baseless, unfounded, misconceived and are merely an attempt by a person with political ambitions to gain undeserved mileage."