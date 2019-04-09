Nyumba Kumi team to educate residents on Huduma Namba

System failure is one of the reasons why Bomet is missing its daily Huduma Namba registration target of 29,000 people. Another reason is the unavailability of registration forms in some regions.

County commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said on Friday the county has a population of 1.3 million above 18 years but only 8,000 had registered by Friday.

“We had to wait for the ICT experts who were engaged in some other parts of the country in the similar exercise, but we are happy they have arrived and we expect the process to continue smoothly,” he said.

“Governor Joyce Laboso was scheduled to register last Friday but we had to shelve it due to system failure,” the administrator said.

At the same time, he said Nyumba Kumi teams would be involved in mobilising to register and sensitising people on what Huduma Namba is all about. The 45-day registration was officially launched on Tuesday last week.

Omoding dismissed claims of a low turnout, saying, “We have moved around and people are coming to the centres to register. They know its importance.”

He said an official county launch will be on April 29. “We expect a number of politicians to attend the event because we shall also be having officials from the national government presiding over it,” he told the press in his office.

A section of MCAs has questioned the manner in which the government has rolled out the registration.

Embomos MCA Robert Serbai asked, “Why is the government rushing into having this data yet it never conducted enough public participation? The time limit given is also too little.”

Serbai said politicians were not involved, putting the exercise at the risk of wasting public funds and not achieving the target.