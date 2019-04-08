THREE GIRLS

Bomet principal, parents risk arrest over students' pregnancy

Beatrice Koech has been summoned to record a statement with the police

In Summary

• The parents will also face action as they are yet to report the matter to authorities.

• The county administrator says the school is poorly management. 

Bomet county commissioner Geoffrey Omoding
Image:

Police have summoned a Bomet secondary school principal to record a statement after three girls at the institution became pregnant.

County commissioner Geoffrey Omoding said Kaboson Girls’ principal Beatrice Koech “has a case to answer” since she is the custodian of the children and is yet to report the matter to education officers in her region.

“We have summoned her to come and record a statement over the case and if she fails, we are going to arrest her…it is surprising we are getting the information from other people and not her, yet she is the one with the responsibility of safeguarding students in her school.” 

The pregnant students are in Form 4, Form 3 and Form 1. 

Omoding said the parents of the three girls will also face action as they were yet to report the matter to security officers. “We are also going to arrest the parents of the trio and prefer charges against them…we believe they are aware the girls are pregnant but it is worrying to note that they have not taken any steps of reporting the matter to the authorities.” 

The administrator said the girls' school was poorly managed as most students had mobile phones.

The principal did not respond to our calls.

by FELIX KIPKEMOI Correspondent, Rift Valley Region
Rift Valley
08 April 2019 - 12:40

