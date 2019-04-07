Four killed in grisly Narok road crash

Four people were killed in Nakuru on Sunday morning when a matatu driver hit an oncoming Isuzu trooper and rolled several times.

The accident occurred near Duka Moja along the Narok-Bomet road, about five kilometres from Narok town.

Narok county police commander Adan Yunis said three people sustained serious injuries while another three had minor ones and are receiving treatment at Narok County Referral Hospital.

Sources at the hospital say the patients were in stable condition and have head and limb injuries.

Adan said, "After hitting the vehicle, it rolled several times and four people died instantly."

Witness Grace Kerubo said the driver might have fallen asleep while driving.

The matatu was heading to Nairobi from Kilgoris town while the other vehicle was travelling from Narok town to Ololulunga trading centre.

The bodies were taken to the Narok County Referral Hospital mortuary and the vehicle was towed to Narok police station.

The police boss urged road users to observe traffic rules.

“As a country, we need to develop a national road culture where those flouting traffic rules are condemned by all of us,” he said.

The accident occurred barely four days after another car was involved in a road accident at the newly built Narok-Sekenani road near Ngoswuani trading centre, Narok West subcounty, about 30km from Narok town.

Four people died while three others sustained injuries when the rear tyre burst and the driver of the Toyota Wish lost control.