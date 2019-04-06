Governors meet in Turkana on food scarcity

Governors from the Frontier Counties Development Council want the state to invest in irrigation to improve food security in Asal counties.

The county chiefs toured Turkana on Thursday and said irrigation is the answer to food security in Northern Kenya.

They were governors Ali Roba of Mandera, the council chairman, Ali Korane of Garissa, Mohamed Abdi of Wajir, Mohamud Ali of Marsabit and John Lonyangapuo of West Pokot.

The counties will ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to have the government invest in small irrigation schemes of 500 to 1,000 acres instead of larger investments like the Galana-Kulalu project.

The governors inspected Kaitese-Kolioro Irrigation Scheme in Turkwel Ward, Loima subcounty.