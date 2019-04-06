FIGHT HUNGER

Governors meet in Turkana on food scarcity

In Summary

• Roba says the government needs to harvest floodwaters

• Wants many small irrigation schemes, not big ones  

Governor Josphat Nanok (c) and other county chiefs assess irrigation schemes in Turkana
IMPROVE PRODUCTION: Governor Josphat Nanok (c) and other county chiefs assess irrigation schemes in Turkana
Image: HESBORN ETYANG

Governors from the Frontier Counties Development Council want the state to invest in irrigation to improve food security in Asal counties.

The county chiefs toured Turkana on Thursday and said irrigation is the answer to food security in Northern Kenya.

They were governors Ali Roba of Mandera, the council chairman, Ali Korane of Garissa, Mohamed Abdi of Wajir, Mohamud Ali of Marsabit and John Lonyangapuo of West Pokot.

The counties will ask President Uhuru Kenyatta to have the government invest in small irrigation schemes of 500 to 1,000 acres instead of larger investments like the Galana-Kulalu project.

The governors inspected Kaitese-Kolioro Irrigation Scheme in Turkwel Ward, Loima subcounty.

Halt NIIMS, use money for drought relief – Leaders

Mandera Governor Roba,Garissa MCAs say food, water more important than Huduma Namba
Counties
6 days ago

Roba also said the government needs to come up with programmes to harvest floodwaters to put more land under irrigation.

Nanok said water harvesting will support efforts by the counties to achieve food security. "We need many dams that cost between Sh500 million to Sh1 billion to achieve food security."

He cited the success of irrigation projects such as Kolioro, whose yield in one season on 546 acres is 191,000kg  sorghum, 63,000kg  maize and 30,000kg of cow peas. Nanok said similar investments across the county would end dependence on relief food.

The governors met representatives of the donor community supporting the FCDC counties and discussed ongoing projects and strengthening of the partnership.

The discussion focussed on community land management and viable measures to cushion vulnerable communities against extreme effects of drought.

by HESBORN ETYANG Correspondent, Turkana
Rift Valley
06 April 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Three fake police officers shot dead in Machakos
    1h ago Eastern

  2. Mombasa church curses 'satanic' Huduma Namba
    5h ago Coast

  3. Please don't separate, Uhuru & Ruto urged
    8h ago Central

  4. Over 8,300 adolescent pregnancies in Makueni last year
    18h ago Eastern

  5. Hasten dams scandal probe for other projects to start, ...
    18h ago Eastern

Latest Videos
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES