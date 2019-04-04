NEEDY STUDENTS

Sh27.5 million for Turkana South needy students

Executive and opposition urged to unite in times of economic woes, drought and famine

In Summary

• Executive and opposition must unite in times of economic troubles, drought and famine

• The students are from 50 schools

Turkana south MP James Lomenen /HESBORN ETYANG
Turkana South MP James Lomenen has issued Sh27.5 million cheques to help needy learners.

The students are from 50 schools – primary and Secondary – in Turkana South.

Among the major beneficiaries were Kainuk Mixed Secondary School that got Sh1.8 million, AGC Lokichar Boys with Sh1.2 million and Uhuru Girls withSh1.1 million.

The MP spoke to parents, teachers, and students at AGC Secondary School in Turkana South.

Lomenen also urged leaders to unite for the sake of development. "It's important for the Executive and the opposition leaders to unite, especially now when Kenyans are struggling with a myriad of economic problems, drought, and famine."

 

by HESBORN ETYANG
Rift Valley
04 April 2019 - 00:00

