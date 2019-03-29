Hunger death toll rises as three grannies succumb in Baringo

Three more elderly women have died in Baringo North, increasing the toll of hunger-related deaths to 24 amid government denial.

The Star on Wednesday saw the fresh graves of Mokiyo Chepsergon, 71, Ringoi Chepkong’a, 60 and Chebokesiran Lomunyuny, 75, at Ngenyin and Loruk villages.

“They were emaciated, sickly and weak. The entire population here is hunger-stricken,” Loruk resident Nicolas Keino said.

He attributed the deaths of elderly people to government delay in disbursing the Inua Jamii cash. He said beneficiaries had not received the money for six months.

The death toll from hunger stood at 21 last week from Turkana and Baringo counties. The government has denied the victims were died due to starvation.

Loruk assistant chief Samuel Kamuren said the grannies’ deaths might have been a result of old age or sickness. “It is true hunger is real in Baringo North and people here are yet to receive relief food. But we cannot relate the deaths directly to starvation,” Kamuren said.

On Sunday last week, 75-year-old Chepkwony Borjiroot died due to what his family said was hunger at Barketiew village. On Thursday last week, Lokunyale Kamusuk, 45, succumbed to hunger-related illness and was buried at his Kamusuk home in Tiaty subcounty. He is among 20 locals aged between 60 and 70 who have died in Kamasuk, Cheptunoyo and Nalekaat villages in Tiaty since January.

Others are Chemkea Lokapelekirangan, Chepokugho Lotuduny, Akileng Limamer, Apewot Achoriaken, Domokong Lopok, Chepongoria Apuokow, Apkakomor Kolinyang, Siwan Siran, Domoliyet Siywalet, Chemiron Lodio and Chemari Apal.

Also on the list are Chebokamoi Lochokor, Arekwen Merkamar, Kasimar Loyolenyang, Chepurayi Mamet, Losirkon Lopoyii, Lobonge Kangidomoi, Chepokurer Kangidomoi, Lomoler Lodiongole, Siliarok Akiriamet and Etim Ngiromanik. Another four reportedly died in neighbouring Turkana as thousands face starvation.