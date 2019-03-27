World's best teacher illuminates deplorable school

The world's best teacher, Franciscan brother Peter Tabichi, teaches in what must rank as one of Kenya's neediest schools.

But he illuminates it and inspires his students.

Sitting under trees and eating lunch amidst swirling dust from the bare ground is what the students of Keriko Mixed Secondary School do every day. There's not a blade of grass.

When the Star visited the remote school, 14 kilometres off the Njoro-Mau Narok tarmacked road, the students were eating lunch.

“We don't have the luxury of lunch in a dining hall like other students. This is where we eat, with blinding dust from all over” Form 4 student Dennis Ngare said.

This is where 36-year-old Tabichi, winner of the Sh100 million Global Teacher Prize on Sunday, teaches maths and physics, pays fees for needy children and gives them hope.

The students decried the deplorable state of their school, knowing the rains will make it much worse.

“Before scooping a second spoon of githeri, you realise the plate is already full of soup from the rain but there’s nothing much we can do. We eat fast, then rush back to our classrooms," Sharon Mokua said.

Their lunchroom under the trees is also the library — when it's dry.