Kisumu MCAs finally approves Sh10 billion budget

The Kisumu county assembly has finally passed the Sh10.2 billion 2019-20 budget after a protracted stalemate.

The assembly missed the June 30 deadline after MCAs stalled debate on grounds that the executive had failed to provide the assembly with crucial documents that would aid in the process.

The assembly demanded a list of pending bills and closing balances, a list of all the flagship projects for 2018-19 and conditional grants and their supporting documents.

As the row escalated, Governor Anyang' Nyong’o dismissed claims of a rift with MCAs. He said the issue had been blown out of proportion, adding that his administration was addressing the issues raised by the assembly.

On Thursday, the MCAs adopted the estimates during a special sitting, ending their acrimony against Nyong'o's administration.

The county government expects to collect Sh1.4 billion in locally generated revenue. Last year it targetted Sh1.3 billion.

According to the assembly's Budget and Appropriations committee report, the increased revenue is expected to come from different sectors. It targets Sh30 million from boda-boda riders.

Of the budget, personnel emolument got the biggest share at Sh4 billion, followed by development at Sh3.8 billion, with operations and maintenance pegged at Sh2.4 billion.

The development budget stands at 38 per cent and marks an 8.2 per cent rise from the previous financial year.

Sh230 million has been earmarked for assembly development. With the county having 35 wards, Sh45 million will be spent on rural-based ward development projects, while Sh40 million is for city ward projects.

Ward bursaries have been apportioned Sh140 million, with each ward expected to receive Sh4 million. The governor's scholarship programme has been allocated 65 million.

(Edited by F'Orieny)