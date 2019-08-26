Don't ride while drunk, Kisii boda boda operators told

Boda boda operators in Kisii have been cautioned against riding while drunk to reduce road accidents.

At least 900 riders were awarded certificates and licences on Friday at Kisii School.

The riders are part of the first batch to undergo training funded by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

The function was presided over by Woman Representative Janet Ongera and NGAAF boss Regina Ndambuki.

NTSA director Francis Mejja and Kisii Governor James Ongwae were present.

Speaking at the function, Governor Ongwae said more needs to be done to streamline the boda boda sector.

He said a country like Rwanda is steps ahead in managing its boda boda sector.

"As a nation, we should also ask ourselves what we need to do to ensure there is sanity in this sector," Ongwae said.

The county boss said he will sponsor riders to tour the country for a benchmarking visit.

Ongwae also urged riders to join cooperative movements so that they can access funds to expand their businesses.

"No business can grow in isolation. Funds from cooperative societies have helped so many traders improve their businesses and it should be the same for this industry that has employed thousands of youths," he said.

Mejja said boda boda accidents in the country still remain a source of concern. Kisii ranks number 15 of the 47 counties.

"Safe driving should be a priority for any rider or driver. We are driving the accident-free agenda," he said.

Ongera donated helmets to the groups.