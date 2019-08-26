REDUCE ACCIDENTS

Don't ride while drunk, Kisii boda boda operators told

Mejja says boda boda accidents in the country still remain a source of concern

In Summary

• The riders are part of the first batch to undergo training funded by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
Nyanza
26 August 2019 - 00:00
Boda boda operators
900 TRAINED: Boda boda operators
Image: /FILE

Boda boda operators in Kisii have been cautioned against riding while drunk to reduce road accidents.

At least 900 riders were awarded certificates and licences on Friday at Kisii School.

The riders are part of the first batch to undergo training funded by the National Government Affirmative Action Fund (NGAAF).

 

The function was presided over by Woman Representative Janet Ongera and NGAAF boss Regina Ndambuki.

NTSA director Francis Mejja and Kisii Governor James Ongwae were present.

Speaking at the function, Governor Ongwae said more needs to be done  to streamline the boda boda sector.

He said a country like Rwanda is steps ahead in managing its boda boda sector.

"As a nation, we should also ask ourselves what we need to do to ensure there is sanity in this sector," Ongwae said.

The county boss said he will sponsor riders to tour the country for a benchmarking visit.

Ongwae also urged riders to join cooperative movements so that they can access funds to expand their businesses.

 

"No business can grow in isolation. Funds from cooperative societies have helped so many traders improve their businesses and it should be the same for this industry that has employed thousands of youths," he said. 

Mejja said boda boda accidents in the country still remain a source of concern.  Kisii ranks number 15 of the 47 counties.

"Safe driving should be a priority for any rider or driver. We are driving the accident-free agenda," he said.

 Ongera donated helmets to the groups.

MORE:

NTSA cracks down on Kakamega boda boda riders, issues curriculum

NTSA has embarked on a major crackdown of unlicensed motorcycle riders in Kakamega county.On Thursday, the National Transport and Safety Authority ...
News
1 year ago

Passenger dies after jumping from boda boda before crash

A passenger died on Thursday after jumping from a boda boda as the rider tried to avoid an oncoming matatu.The incident occurred ...
News
1 year ago
STAR COMMUNITY POLICY AND PARTICIPATION GUIDELINES
by MAGATI OBEBO Correspondent, Kisii
Nyanza
26 August 2019 - 00:00

Most Popular

  1. Census enumerator gang raped in Maseno
    12h ago Nyanza

  2. Sabina Chege: I was never De' Mathew's lover
    1d ago Central

  3. Let nobody come between us, De Mathew's wives say
    1d ago Central

  4. Census clerks find 400 deserted homes in Kerio Valley
    12h ago Rift Valley

  5. Tamco organisation to construct Sh.80 million building
    1d ago Central

Latest Videos