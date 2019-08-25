Homabay census officer hospitalised after being bitten by a dog

An enumerator in the ongoing census exercise was on Saturday hospitalized after being attacked by a dog in West Kamagak, Kasipul Constituency.

The enumerator, in the company of other census officials, had left to go for an evening meal.

Deputy county commissioner Mohamud Ibrahim said the man was attacked at around 10pm on Saturday.

He described the incident as unfortunate and appealed to residents to restrain their pets during the exercise to avoid more attacks.

"He was near their neighbour’s home when the dog pounced and bit him. He was attacked on the left thigh and caused serious injuries," Ibrahim said.

The DCC said that enumerator was rushed to Kisii Level V Hospital in the night for treatment.

Speaking to journalists on Sunday, Ibrahim said the enumerator had been transferred to a Kisumu hospital for specialized treatment.

"He was transferred to Kisumu for vaccination against rabies. He is in stable condition," he added.

According to Ibrahim, they had replaced the victim with another enumerator to avoid inconveniences in the exercise.

He said the exercise went on smoothly in the area afterwards.

"We had to replace him with another person to prevent hiccup in the process," he said.