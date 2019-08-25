Commercial sex workers operating in Kisii decry low business

Commercial sex workers operating in Kisii have decried low businesses as the census entered the second night.

They were especially angry with Interior CS Fred Matiangi who issued the order to have bars closed to allow people catch up with the census exercise at their homes.

For the two nights consecutively, downtown Kisii has been like a ghost town with supermarkets and eateries closing early than usual.

Bar patrons chose to enjoy the stocks at their home following the edict on the booze joints.

The bars were to take temporary break of six hours between five in the evening and ten at night to allow the census go in the estates uninterrupted.

Lucy, 24, a female sex worker, said she got herself counted outside a deserted bar in Kisii town.

The bar she often operates from had locked its doors against.

" This is where the census officers found me here in the streets scouting for customers as they also went about their work. The town looks like a ghost outpost. I have carried out no transaction since Saturday when this exercise begun," she told the Star.

Meters apart, several commercial sex workers huddled on a cold pavement in skimpy clothing trying the night out and scrambling for a few of their clients on the prowl.

A woman identifying herself as Mary said only one client warmed up to her with what she said were low bargains.

In another street, a commercial sex worker described the last two nights as ' financially agonising' for the commercial sex industry in the County.

She said she had to decline overtures from an adult street boy out to capitalise on her desperateness.

"Hata kama ni ukosefu wa pesa utachukua wapi mtu huyu mchafu kama nguruwe," (Even if it is lack of money how can I go out with a man as filthy as a hog?) she posed.

Bar owners also lamented low profits saying the census has significantly eaten into their profits.

"We support the census but definitely these two nights it has been hell. No money as some of our loyal clients have been forced to be with their families to be counted," said John Ombongi, who owns an eatery near the Bus Park.

Meanwhile, police in Kisii have seized an enumerator who reported to work while drunk.

County Police boss Martin Kibet said the enumerator has been locked up in Ogembo to await a court appearance on Monday.

The officer was part of the special team assigned to carry out census on those on hotels and lodged in Ogembo, Bomachoge Chache.

Kibet said he turned up at work without his gadget and high on alcohol.

The arrest came a night after a woman who blocked the census officers from accessing her household in Gesusu to protest the non recruitment of her son in Gesusu was picked and sent to the cells.