Census enumerator gang raped in Maseno

• The suspects were hiding in a bush near the woman's gate.

by MAURICE ALAL
Nyanza
25 August 2019 - 12:01
Police in Kisumu are hunting for men who gang raped an enumerator in Maseno on Saturday night.

The woman was attacked and raped at her residential gate by the suspects after she was dropped by a content supervisor.

Nyanza Regional Police Commander Vincent Makhoha said the attackers took away the woman's torch and power bank, but left other census materials.

"She is being treatment in one of hospitals," Makhoha said.

He said the content supervisor has been summoned to record statements.

"We want him to help with investigations. He was the the one who gave her a lift home," Makhoha added.

The suspects were hiding in a bush near the woman's gate and attacked her after she was dropped.

