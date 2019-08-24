Police assault Kuria villagers over missing cattle

Nyamembe villagers in Kuria East are calling for the Independent Police Oversight Authority to investigate an incident where residents were assaulted over missing cattle, last Sunday.

More than 50 villagers and leaders from Mborega area in neighboring Tanzania were trailing three stolen cows through tracks which ended up at the village at about 3pm, prompting the ordeal.

Wison Sorari, a son of a village elder who is suffering from back, chest and head pains, said Masongora assistant chief Hellen Chacha called about 20 officers from the anti-stock theft unit based at Getongoroma camp, who arrived in two pickups.

Villagers said the officers rounded about 70 people from homes, churches, rivers and farms for a baraza, where they were assaulted.

“The officers told us to stand away from the Tanzania search party when we tried to follow the trail before they started beating us, Chacha Sorai, 52 and a father of 10, said.

The officers ordered the villagers to lie down on the ground and roll over for six meters on hard ground while beating them repeatedly.

Women, some pregnant, children and old men were not spared, Marwa Sorai, 25, said.

The officers took three cows to be refunded to the Tanzanians.

"It is true there was a search party which ended up at the village and stolen cows were recovered according to Tarime declaration," Chacha said.

But she denied allegations that she was at the scene of assault as claimed by villagers, insisting that she was at the church and the police officers had their own mission.

Gekoharaka-Getambwega MCA Mwita Bageni told the Star that pregnant women risk miscarriage while some boys riskrf spinal cord injury.