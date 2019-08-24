Kisii to improve coffee farming

Kisii Governor James Ongwae has said the county is committed to improving coffee farming to grow the region's economy.

Speaking in his office Thursday morning when he received the director of Coffee Research Institute, Dr Elisha Gitau, the governor expressed the need to establish new practices that will help farmers to profitably engage in coffee production.

“Coffee is a major cash crop in this area. My administration is in the process of revamping the coffee sector to make it more vibrant and economically sustainable for players engaged in its production,” said the governor.

The county plans to sensitise farmers on how to increase coffee crop yields per bush.

“Kisii has the sweetest type of coffee. Its flavor and aroma are unmatched and this attracts good prices at the market. We are in the process of adding value to the crop thus need to scout for sustainable partnerships that will enable farmer improve on their earnings which will have a bearing on improved production,” he said.