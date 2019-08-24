Engage Museveni to end fishers' water conflicts, Raila told

Siaya Deputy Governor James Okumbe wants opposition chief Raila Odinga to seize the opportunity of the opening of Kisumu Port to address the water conflicts.

Okumbe said the opening of the port which intends to bring on board four presidents including Uganda's Yoweri Museveni, will provide a platform for Raila to engage Museveni to end perennial water conflicts between Kenyan fishermen and the Ugandan security team.

“Raila had told us in a recent meeting that he will engage the leaders including Museveni to end the water boundary row,” Okumbe said, adding that it hurt to see Kenyan fishermen deprived of their rights to use the territorial waters.

Kenyan fishermen have been subjected to untold suffering by the Ugandan security forces including confiscation of their fishing apparatus and being forced to eat raw fish products after arrest, the deputy governor said.

Okumbe spoke on Thursday at Mageta Island after commissioning Mitundu and Kwoyo fish bandas, Mahanga beach renovation, Masgeta resource centre and Mageta health centre worth Sh10.7 million.

He expressed optimism that with the handshake between President Uhuru Kenyatta and Raila, bilateral trade between the East African communities will be bolstered including perennial insecurity along the islands.

He added that talks were going on between Siaya county and the national government on the establishment of a coast guard patrol base that will provide security along the beaches.

“Security was not devolved hence there was a need to engage the national government on the best practices that will end the simmering conflicts among our fishermen and the Uganda security forces."

Okumbe hailed Todo Construction Company for "impressive workmanship" of renovating Mageta community resource centre and health centre, adding that it was done above board.

The Sh3.9 million pumped into the project was properly utilised despite the contractor facing challenges ferrying building materials across the island which increases the cost of construction, he said.

The deputy county chief, however, warned that contractors who fail to meet the required threshold will be blacklisted, their tenders withdrawn and given to competent contractors.

“We want value for the taxpayer's money hence the need for serious workmanship in all county projects."

The DG was flanked by directors Leaky Abuoro (political affairs), Japheth Bolo (Fisheries) and West Yimbo ward administrator Vincent Mito among others. They hailed his sentiments saying fishing was the backbone of the beach community members.

The DG urged residents to participate effectively in the census so the county is not left out in prudent resource allocation.

