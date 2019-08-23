USAID funds study on vegetables in Kisii

The United States Agency for International Development has funded a study on African leafy vegetables in Kisii county with the aim of boosting production and consumption.

The study which is implemented by the Kenya Crops and Dairy Market Systems will address value addition and examine the potential of vegetable varieties in the county.

The study follows a request by Governor James Ongwae who had wished to know the distribution of various vegetables in the county and the production level.

Speaking in his office on Thursday when he met a team from KCDMS led by Beatrice Tanui, Ongwae said the study was long overdue as it will show the volume of vegetables produced, what is consumed at source and the percentage that goes to the market.

“The study will provide a deep assessment of the ALVs production, marketing systems with emphasis on demand and market linkages as well as key destination markets in Nairobi, Mombasa, Eldoret among other regions,” Ongwae said.

The governor said vegetables like managu (black night shade) and chinsaga (spider flower) are produced in plenty in Kisii but farmers are exploited by middlemen who buy from them at a throwaway prices.

The study will be a turning point for farmers especially the mama mbogas as it will identify emerging opportunities for private sector investment, he said.

The governor is rooting for large production of indigenous vegetables for export to earn farmers better returns.

“The Kisii Community has a large population of Kenyans living in the diaspora. I know that if we get our way out farmers investing in indigenous vegetables will make good money,”he said.

Tanui said the two-month study will identify and sketch trade routes, main marketing corridors, main market catchment areas as well as sourcing areas during peak and off-peak seasons for vegetables.

“The study will describe the key market outcomes in terms of seasonal price variations, annual market demand, deficits and potential within the main strategic wholesale markets around the county as well as main destination markets,” she said.

Agriculture executive Esman Onsarigo said primary data will be collected from small scale farmers, traders and key informants such as relevant government ministries, businessmen and consumers.