KNBS to appeal ruling barring civil servants from census jobs

BY ROBERT OMOLLO
Nyanza
22 August 2019
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics will appeal a court ruling barring civil servants from working as census officials.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court ruled that public servants should not be hired as enumerators and content supervisors in the Saturday census.

Justice Maureen Onyango ordered that names of civil servants who had been listed as officials be removed.

A lobby group, Interface Community Help Desk, petitioned the court to stop KNBS from hiring public servants.

The court gave KNBS 21 days to respond.

Homa Bay county statistics officer Peter Ochiel who was among the respondents in the case said they will appeal.

Ochiel spoke during oath taking ceremony of the enumerators and content supervisors presided over by Homa Bay principal magistrate Ruth Maloba at Homa Bay Primary School on Wednesday.

Ochiel said the KNBS director general Zachery Chege is handling the matter.

He said the KNBS advert did not specify that civil servants should be blocked from sending applications.

“KNBS will provide the court with a list of supervisors and enumerators it recruited from areas purported to have hired public servants,” he said.

In Homa Bay the KNBS hired 3,000 enumerators, 485 content supervisors , 48 ICT supervisors and 2,958 village elders to assist it in the census.

