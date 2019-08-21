Sacked Nyamira staff in second demo

Staff interdicted by the Nyamira county government took to the streets on Tuesday demanding reinstatement.

About 200 of the 1,000 sacked workers took part in the protest.

They said Governor John Nyagarama should put them back on the payroll as they were not ghost workers.

"We were duly employed and got letters with which we have been serving. All we are seeking is having our jobs back," group leader Sylvester Nyambane said.

He said they read mischief and malice in their recent sacking. Among those sacked were several enforcement officers and senior support staff.

Tuesday's street protest was the second this month.

During the first demo a fortnight ago, the former workers said landlords and banks were on their necks following delays in rent and repayment of loans.

They were sent home in May by Governor Nyagarama in a move he said was aimed at containing the ballooning wage bill.

The administration insists they were irregularly recruited in the last financial sparking a rise in the wage bill.

The county has been spending up to 72 per cent of its total income on recurrent expenditure, leaving only 28 percent for development.

County secretary Eric Onchana told the Star the move to sack the 1,000 staff was irreversible.

He said 256 of county staff found to have been wrongfully sacked have been taken back.

"At no time have we done any recruitment of staff. We only reinstated some genuine staff wrongfully dismissed," Onchana said.

He said the county will not take in any more staff any time soon in the face of the ballooning wage bill.