Ongwae, Nyagarama urge Kisii residents to take part in census

Governors James Ongwae (Kisii) and John Nyagarama (Nyamira) have urged the Gusii community to ensure no one misses out of the national population census.

The leaders said the census figures would be used by the government to budget for national development and resource allocation.

The governors addressed faithful at the Nyamira Central PAG Church on Sunday.

“The census helps the government to establish the expected number of beneficiaries of its programmes so as to allocate commensurate resources,” Ongwae said.

Ongwae urged the Gusii community to disregard taboos associated with counting children and declare their correct numbers for the sake of national good.

The two leaders appealed to the public to support the Building Bridges Initiative fronted by President Uhuru Kenyatta and ODM leader Raila Odinga.

Governor Nyagarama said the BBI is a platform for achieving lasting peace and harmony in the country.

Nyagarama said that it was important to have constitutional changes to revamp the 2010 law and make it more progressive and support development.

The governors were accompanied by Solicitor General Ken Ogeto, Nyamira Woman Representative Jerusha Momanyi, West Mugirango MP Vincent Kemosi and other leaders.

