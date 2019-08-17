Sugar millers closures hit Muhoroni, Kisumu business hard

The collapse of once vibrant sugar companies in Muhoroni, Kisumu county has massively affected local business, a Chamber of Commerce official has said.

The Kenya National Chamber of Commerce and Industry director Felix Minda said the collapse of the three state-owned industries has made life miserable for locals.

Miwani, Chemelil and Muhoroni sugar companies were the main drivers of Muhoroni constituency's economy but are no longer productive.

Miwani, under receivership since 2000 and Chemelil are not operational.

Chemelil managing director Gabriel Nyangweso recently said they need Sh258.7 million to resume operations.

Chemelil stopped operations on March 11 after farmers refused to supply cane over accumulated arrears.

The machines are also obsolete which either require replacement or thorough maintenance.

Workers at Chemelil have gone 17 months without salaries and are owed Sh844 million.

Muhoroni which operates at a sub-optimal level owes workers Sh312 million. It faces cane shortage and financial constraints.

In the early 1990s, businesses thrived in the towns hosting the millers but little activity is found in any of them currently.