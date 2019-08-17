Senator Outa urges MCAs to pass Sh10.4b Kisumu budget

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa has asked speaker Onyango Oloo to convene a special sitting to pass the Sh10.4 billion budget and end workers’ salary stalemate.

He said the budget standoff should swiftly be resolved to enable the executive to settle close to Sh300 million owed in July salaries.

Addressing the press at his office yesterday, Outa said workers should not be subjected to suffering over salaries as they have families to cater for.

“I have received complaints from the workers union that they have not been paid for two months. The executive claims it is because of the budget stalemate,” he said.

The MCAs, Outa said, should discuss the budget partially for workers to be paid as they wait for full approval.

“I want to appeal to the speaker to immediately look into matters that are affecting the livelihoods of county workers,” he said.

He, however, urged the assembly to keenly scrutinise the budget to ensure every coin is used on intended projects.

The senator also asked the executive to provide the assembly with the necessary documents to enable them to expedite the passage of the budget.

“The governor needs to sit down with the ward representatives and dialogue to end the budget standoff,” Outa said.

On Wednesday, Oloo assured workers that he will fast-track the approval of the budget to enable them to get salaries.

The MCAs are embroiled in a standoff with the executive over a Sh10.4 billion budget.

The MCAs failed to beat the June 30 deadline for passing the budget as required by law.

Majority leader Kenneth Onyango said they would not to pass the budget until they are provided with a list of pending bills as at June 30 and opening and closing balances from the executive.

The MCAs also demanded letters of proof for the conditional grants and opening balances among others.

Onyango noted that it was important the conditional grants are declared to assist in the implementation of projects and avoid duplication.

He told Governor Anyang Nyong’o to dismiss embattled finance executive Nerry Achar following his impeachment by the assembly.

“As it stands Achar does not hold any public office. He is no longer an employee of the county government and cannot transact any business on behalf of the county,” Outa said.

He said that should Nyong’o fail to dismiss Achar, then he would take the matter before the Senate.

The Senator noted that Achar is in office illegally. “Any kind of impunity will not be allowed in Kisumu. If he’s still in office he should pack and go,” he said.

Outa accused Achar of incompetence and mismanagement of the finance docket, saying he has been an impediment to county’s growth.

Nyong’o should now appoint a capable person who understands the crucial finance docket, he said.

Workers in Kisumu led by branch secretary Rashid Ondu said they will not resume their duties until their salaries are paid.

The delay in remittance of the workers' salaries was a violation of their rights, he said.

But Achar urged workers to resume their duties and assured them that their salary was being processed.

He attributed salary delays to late disbursement of funds to the county from the National Treasury.

