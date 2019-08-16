State begins building Sh700m water project in Homa Bay

The government in partnership with the African Development Bank on Wednesday began constructing the phase 2 of Atemo water project in Homa Bay at a cost of Sh700 million.

After its completion, the project is expected to supply more than 12,800 cubic metres of water a day. The construction is undertaken by Rift Valley Water Services Board.

The project will serve residents in six wards that include Kojwach, Kakelo-Kokwanyo, South Kasipul, Kabondo East, Kabondo West, and Central Kasipul) in both Kabondo Kasipul and Kasipul constituencies.

Speaking on Wednesday during public participation residents asked the government to construct three water tanks.

Residents Christopher Mbata, Benter Akinyi, John Osiemo and Joshua Ouko said they want the reservoirs built at raised areas like God-Sengre, God-Agak and Nyakwaka.

He said most residents support the project and are ready to provide land for laying of water pipes.