Siaya police boss steps up war on rape, teen pregnancies

Police in Siaya have stepped up efforts to fight rape, defilement, and teenage pregnancies.

Siaya subcounty police commander Justus Kucha yesterday said they have begun a campaign to end sexual violence against women. He said the rising defilement and teenage pregnancies are worrying.

He told journalists on Wednesday in his office that the police need the support of residents and leaders to tackle the issues.

According to a study conducted by the office of the Siaya governor's wife Rosella Rasanga, the county recorded 12,503 teenage pregnancies between July 2017 and June 2018.

West Sakwa ward in Bondo registered the highest cases of teenage pregnancies at 848 followed by South East Alego Ward (757), while Ukwala ward had (204) for girls aged 15-19 years.

The governor's wife called for concerted efforts to curb teenage pregnancies. He said there would be no future for children in the region if parents, teachers and security officers do not fight the vice.

At the same time, Kucha said he has arrested 50 culprits for grug traffickers and illicit brew vendors.

Kucha said most of the rape, defilement and early pregnancy cases happen under the influence of drugs and alcohol.

“That is why our first action is to clear drugs and illicit brews in Siaya town, the move that is underway and some of the cars transporting the illicit brews are in our custody,” Kucha said.

Kucha said the high statistics on teenage pregnancies must be addressed and steps are taken to help the affected girls go back to school to secure their future.

In December 2018, the county government in a bid to reduce teenage pregnancy set up a toll-free line for adolescents to enlighten them on sexual and reproductive health issues.

The county reproductive, maternal, newborn and adolescent health coordinator, Elizabeth Omondi, appealed to adolescents to take advantage of the line to seek help on sexuality matters.