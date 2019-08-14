Work begins on KMTC campus in Mbita

The government has commissioned the construction of the 68th campus of the Kenya Medical Training College in Mbita town, Suba North constituency.

The construction of the college is in line with the government plans to expand space for students seeking to train in the medical sciences.

KMTC national board chairman Philip Kaloki said the college will open up the area for medical studies.

Area MP Millie Odhiambo (Suba North) and lawmakers Gathoni Wamuchomba (Kiambu Woman Representative) and Gideon Ochanda (Bondo) were present at the launch.

The college will admit its first batch of students in September, next year.

Kaloki said the college will offer programmes related to common health problems that affect Mbita residents.

“The college will train orthopedic health personnel to tackle accident-related cases which are prone in Lake Victoria and dry land,” Kaloki said.

He spoke during the groundbreaking ceremony on Monday.

Kaloki said the facility will begin by admitting at least 1000 students to the college.

The chairman urged students from Lake Victoria Islands like Mfang’ano, Rusinga, Ringiti, Kiwa among others to take advantage of the proximity of the college and apply for admission.

“St John’s Ambulance has agreed to use the facility to train 26,000 community health workers. Such training would enhance health service provision,” he added.

Millie said her office through the National Government Constituency Development Fund has set aside Sh25 million to start the construction of the facility.

She urged the government to introduce courses which would help address cancers.

“I appeal to the government to urgently get ways of addressing cancerous diseases. It can introduce palliative care services to ensure cancer doesn’t become a death sentence,” Odhiambo said.

Wamuchomba and Ochanda urged the government to support medical colleges across the country by allocating funds for infrastructural development

She said there is a need for more funds to be channelled to middle-level colleges for their improvement.

“I urge the government to fund this Mbita-KMTC to its completion. As an MP, I will also mobilise my colleagues to ensure the government allocates funds for infrastructural improvements of KMTCs across the country,” Wamuchomba said.

Ochanda urged county governments to also prioritise the employment of medics trained from medical colleges as those from universities.

“KMTCs are rated best in training nurses. I believe KMTC graduates are competent to offer quality health service,” Ochanda said.

(edited by O. Owino)