Siaya MCAs start appearing before EACC over Uganda trip

Siaya county assembly members summoned by the anti-graft agency over a controversial training trip to Uganda have started appearing before the commission.

The first batch of four MCAs on Tuesday appeared before the Western region Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission offices for interrogation.

The ward reps are alleged to have fraudulently pocketed Sh200,000 each last year over the trip.

The commission two weeks ago summoned the MCAs to shed more light on corruption allegation during the trip.

They were required to carry their original travel documents used during the said trip in early last year.

According to a letter dated July 31 to the Siaya county assembly clerk, the MCAs were to appear before the commission in intervals from August 12 to 27.

The commission's spokesman Yassin Amaro told the Star the summons will enable the commission to ascertain whether the MCAs went on the trip or not.

The Siaya County Accountability Network, a civil society group, has urged the EACC to intensify investigations into corruption allegations within the county.

The group led by John Ouma, James Wanga and Irene Atieno claimed that even support staff were paid for the Uganda trip.

In a petition to the EACC, the group noted that they were available for interviews to provide more details on these allegations.

