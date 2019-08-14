Luhya leaders in regional unity talks

Leaders from Western Kenya on Wednesday converged at Sibanga in Cherangany to commemorate the 27th anniversary of the late Masinde Muliro.

Masinde Muliro, who is one of the key figures of multiparty democracy in Kenya, died on August 14, 1992 at JKIA.

He was coming back to the country from London.

Those present at the commemoration were ANC party leader Musalia Mudavadi, Ford Kenya's Moses Wetang'ula, Devolution CS Eugene Wamalwa, governors Patrick Khaemba, Wycliffe Wangamati, MPs Joshua Kuttuny (host MP), Chris Wamalwa of Kiminini, Wafula wamunyinyi (Kanduyi), Eseli Simiyu (Tongaren), Janet Nangabo (Trans Nzoia), former MP Bifwoli Wakoli, Joash Mang'oli among others.

Mudavadi, Wetang'ula and Eugene said they will unite to form the next government.

Mudavadi and Eugene said Maisnde Muliro did a good work for the community and promised not to let him down and promised to work together with Wetang'ula in order to clinch power.

Mudavadi said the constitutional amendments should be beneficial to the ordinary Kenyan.

Wetang'ula said Western will not tire in its bid to unite the community.

He said there is need for constitutional changes to include all communities in the government.

Eugene termed Muliro a hero because he united the people and helped the Luhya community to settle in Trans Nzoia.