Uproar as Kisii county rejects Census applicants 'over disability'

Two census jobs applicants in Kisii county have been kicked out over disabilities, sparking a storm.

Franklin Ombasa and Elizabeth Lekooli from Gucha and Kitutu Central Subcounties were told to check out of the exercise by County Commissioner Geoffrey Kigochi.

The County Commissioner, Godfrey Kigochi in a letter he signed and addressed to two disabled applicants, said the nature of their disabilities would not allow them to undertake the census exercise due to start in the coming few days.

"According to the meeting held on 8th August, 2019 min 3/08/2019, the Kisii County Census Committee recommended that due to the extent of your disability in relation to the demanding nature of the current census, you're hereby relieved of your duty as a content supervisor," the letter reads.

"The Committee is sorry for the inconvenience caused."

The committee goes on to thank them for their participation.

Residents however said they are not amused by the sackings which they termed as amounting to discrimination.

They asked that they be reinstated.

Set Anunda, an activist termed the sacking of the duo as criminal.

" We live in a country that should respect the rights of the disabled. It borders on the absurd to kick the two out on account of a disability," he said.

Kigochi did not pick calls when the Star reached out to to him by phone.