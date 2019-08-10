Rasanga to name and shame families promoting home deliveries

Siaya Governor Cornel Rasanga has threatened to expose families still encouraging delivery at home instead of hospitals.

Rasanga said all expectant mothers should deliver in hospital and that those promoting home deliveries will be broadcasted on radio stations to shame them.

The governor said it was discouraging for the county government to pump millions of shillings into the construction of modern health facilities for deliveries only for some people to shy away and endanger the lives of infants and their mothers.

“We need to expose them in on Mayienga FM,” Rasanga said.

He was speaking on Thursday at Pap Oriang during the inspection of a Sh27 million health and road project.

Rasanga said the county will build two dispensaries in every sub-location for effective and efficient health services.

“In line with this, we intend to elevate operational health facilities to the next grade in a bid to bridge the gap caused by the influx of patients seeking services at the local health facilities,” he said.

Rasanga said the county was collaborating with the national government to establish cancer screening machines at the Subcounty hospitals.

Employees will be trained to handle cancer patients.

The governor later opened twin staff quarters at Kogelo Dispensary. He was county secretary Joseph Ogutu and executives Bernard Mboha (Trade) and Jaoko Oburu( Roads).

Chief of staff Oscar Wambiya, health chief officer Oino Omondi, health director Ken Orwenjo and MCAs Leorard Oriaro (Central Alego) and Joseph Mboha (South East Alego).

