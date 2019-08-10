Abagusii MPs reiterate their support for DP Ruto

Nine MPs from Kisii and Nyamira counties have reiterated that their support for Deputy President William Ruto, saying he is the best bet to succeed President Uhuru Kenyatta in 2022.

The MPs have been joined in the pro-Ruto bandwagon by Kisii Deputy Governor Joash Maangi and have been traversing the two counties to market the DP ahead of the next elections.

Last weekend, the MPs were at Gesusu SDA Church in Nyaribari Masaba for a funds drive before converging at Itibo PAG on Sunday where they raised funds for 10 churches.

They include Joash Nyamoko (North Mugirango), Shadrack Mose (Kitutu Masaba), Vincent Kemosi (West Mugirango), Ezekiel Machogu (Nyaribari Masaba), Innocent Obiri (Bobasi), Oroo Oyioka (Bonchari), Alfah Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Zadoc Ogutu (Bomachoge Borabu) and Silvanus Osoro (South Mugirango).

On Saturday, they were joined by Mathira's Rigathi Gachagua and Kuria West's Mathias Robi. The politicians have been holding fundraisers for the religious institutions for the last two months.

DP Ruto has also been engaged in fundraising for churches across the country. The MPs have followed the same route and criticised former PM Raila Odinga's oppositioin to harambee.

“We are team Ruto,” Maangi said.

Osoro said the Abagusii community should support Ruto. “We have resolved to rally behind the DP and we are his footsoldiers on the ground,” Osoro said.

The MP criticised Raila, saying the ODM leader was "unelectable." “We have supported and voted for him before, we don't want to gamble with our votes in 2022 because we want to be in government,” Osoro said.

He said talks that Interior CS Fred Matiang'i was eyeing the presidency are far fetched.

