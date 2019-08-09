Three arrested in crackdown on brokers at Kisii births office

Detectives in Kisii have arrested three brokers who have been operating outside the county's births and deaths registration office.

The arrest marks the first victory in the war against sleaze at the regional office, county commissioner Godfrey Kigochi said on Wednesday.

The three were arrested by as they extorted money from those making follow-ups on their applications, Kigochi said.

The detectives were part of security personnel Interior CS Fred Matiangi ordered to be deployed to smoke out crooks involved in the rackets fleecing the public.

"We're not going to sit back until the vice is eradicated. We hope this arrest will send a serious warning that the time for crooks idling there is over," Kigochi said.

The administrator urged residents to report acts of extortion to police.

There were claims of extortion at the births registration office and that residents were charged for services that ought to be free.

On Wednesday, director at the office Mathew Khayota said services have improved since interns were brought in to help.

"We have been clearing about 600 applications per day. We hope to clear all applications by next week," Khayota said.

Edited by Peter Obuya