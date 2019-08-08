Kisumu MCAs bar embattled Finance CEC from assembly business

A select committee formed to investigate misconduct allegations against Kisumu county's Finance executive has recommended that the assembly cease any business with him.

If adopted the budget impasse will persist as Nerry Achar will be unable to appear before the assembly to discharge his duties.

The MCAs are yet to pass the proposed Sh10.4 billion 2019-20 budget estimates.

Kolwa East MCA Steve Owiti tabled a motion of impeachment against Achar on July 30 and a select committee of 16 members was formed to investigate the allegations in the motion.

The committee recommended that the governor dismisses Achar with immediate effect.

They also recommended that the Directorate of Criminal Investigation and the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission should take up the matter.

The committee found that Achar was culpable in the allegations hence unfit to hold any public office within the county.

Speaker Onyango Oloo said members'endorsement of the recommendation of the committee meant the assembly will not honour any correspondents with Achar.

Oloo noted however that the budget process can go on as long as the MCAs are transacting with another person.

The MCAs were to convene on Wednesday to discuss the impeachment report by the select committee but failed to convene.

The ward reps are on recess and could not gazette a notice to hold sittings.

Speaker Oloo said he forwarded the gazette notice to the Government Printer on August 2 for a special sitting Wednesday to enable members to discuss the committee's report.

“We were surprised that there was no gazette notice hence we were unable to sit and conduct business but opted to go into a Kamkunji meeting,” he said.

However, the MCAs vowed to convene again this week to discuss the report and send Achar home.

Kajule ward representative Roy Samo said that the process will go on as scheduled on Friday when the gazette notice will be in place.

Minority leader Philome Ojuok said that nobody will stand in their way in delivering service to the people.

He said that allegations going around that the MCAs were compromised in the process were false.

A Nairobi court on Monday temporarily stopped Achar's impeachment pending hearing and determination of an urgent case by the executive.

The Employment and Labour Relations Court judge Maureen Onyango granted Achar's request for conservatory orders against the motion.

The case was certified as urgent.

"It is hereby ordered that in the meantime, both impeachment proceedings and implementation of the decision by the county assembly pursuant to a motion by MCA Steve Owiti approved on July 30 be and it's hereby stayed," Onyango ruled.

The application will be heard on August 12.

Last week, the MCAs were unanimous in approving the motion of impeachment against Achar after also passing a vote of no confidence against the executive.

(edited by O. Owino)