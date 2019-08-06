Close

Uhuru told to fast-track release of sugar report

MP says farmers are suffering due to underperformance of state-owned sugar millers

by MAURICE ALAL Correspondent, Nyanza Region
Nyanza
06 August 2019 - 00:00
UNITY: Deputy President William Ruto, Muhoroni MP Onyango Koyoo, President Uhuru Kenyatta, ODM leader Raila Odinga with ANC leader Musalia Mudavadi in Koru on Saturday
President Uhuru Kenyatta has been urged to help expedite the release of the sugar task force report.

Muhoroni MP James Koyoo said the report will help farmers and ensure measures are put in place to revive the ailing sector.

Koyoo said many farmers are suffering due to the underperformance of the state-owned sugar industries.

 

He said the Muhoroni, Chemelil and Miwani industries should operate efficiently at a low cost of production to improve the economy in the area and uplift the living standards of the people.

Koyoo attributed the dwindling business activities in the area to the poor performance of the sugar millers. 

“The sector which was once vibrant has reduced farmer’s income and made them much poorer as they avoid growing of sugarcane,” he said.

Last year, Uhuru directed Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri to relook cane and sugar pricing mechanisms, review importation and taxation and get consensus on the future of state-owned industries.

Koyoo noted that the salvage plan should be of benefit to farmers.“We want to see smoke billowing from the chimneys in our sugar industries,” he said.

The task force was led by Kiunjuri and Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to spearhead reforms.

 

Meanwhile, Koyoo has assured Uhuru that leaders from Nyanza support the handshake for the benefit of peace and development.

 

Koyoo said MPs from the region support the unity pact Uhuru and Raila made aimed at uniting Kenyans.

“There is no need of consulting busybodies about the handshake. We are fully behind you and the ODM leader Raila Odinga, “Koyoo said.

He asked Uhuru and Raila to continue working together to eliminate poverty and grow the Kenyan economy.

Koyoo said the two leaders should work together to steer Kenya to higher levels of development for the benefit of the populace.

“The region has achieved much in terms of development after the handshake and I know more is yet to come,” he said.

He noted Uhuru has visited the Muhoroni twice in the same year during burial ceremonies and appealed to him to find the time and visit the constituency on a development tour.

“It is unfortunate that on two occasions you have been condoling with us. Please find the time and visit Muhoroni to launch projects that will be beneficial to Kenyans,” Koyoo said.

On Saturday during the burial of the Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at Fort Ternan, Koru, Uhuru told Koyoo to liaise with Governor Anyang Nyong’o and work on the development tour plans.

