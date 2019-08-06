Raila has put a wedge between Uhuru and DP, say Kisii leaders

A section of Jubilee legislators allied to Deputy President William Ruto claims that the Building Bridges Initiative is being used to divide the ruling party.

The MPs also want the taxpayers' billions spent on BBI to push the referendum agenda audited.

The nine legislators spoke at Motemorabu Primary School during a funds drive for women's group.

They further claimed that the BBI team's decision to collect views on changing the Constitution is not anchored in law. “BBI is lacking any legal provision and meant to squander taxpayers' money,” Kuria West MP Mathias Robi said.

The other speakers were MPs Innocent Obiri (Bobasi), Sylvanus Osoro (South Mugirango), Alpha Miruka (Bomachoge Chache), Joash Nyamoka (North Mugirango), John Ooro (West Mugirango) and Kisii deputy Governor Joash Maangi.

The MPs accused ODM leader Raila Odinga of putting a wedge between President Uhuru Kenyatta and his deputy.

Robi said Uhuru and Ruto worked smoothly before the handshake between Raila and the President.

“Raila has been messing up the Jubilee Party since he was sworn in illegally as the people's president. He should give us a break and concentrate on his infrastructural mandate at the African Union,” he said.

“This BBI push is meant to enrich a few in the political class at the expense of the hustlers,” Obiri said.

Osoro said what Kenyans need most is strengthening of the devolved units by giving them more cash instead of the push for a referendum.

“We are fully behind President Kenyatta but on this referendum push, we must tell him that Raila Odinga is seriously misleading him. Devolution is collapsing under his watch and history will judge him harshly,” he said.

Miruka said the BBI task force is busy collecting public views using the taxpayers' money yet there is no clear provision on their source of funding.

He accused Raila of using the referendum to create division and scuttle the transition from Uhuru to Ruto in 2022.

The BBI was formed on March 9, 2018, after the now-famous Uhuru and Raila handshake. It has been collecting views on nine issues identified as the problems afflicting Kenya, especially after general elections. It is expected to hand in their findings to the President and the ODM leader next month.

The BBI task force members are Busia Senator Amos Wako, Florence Omose, Saeed Mwanguni, James Matundura, Adams Oloo, John Seii, retired Archbishop Zacchaeus Okoth, MP Maison Leshomo, retired Bishop Lawi Imathiu, Garissa Senator Yusuf Haji, Morompi ole Ronkai, Bishop Peter Njenga, Makueni Woman Rep Rose Moseo and Agnes Kavindu.

The joint secretaries are Martin Kimani and Paul Mwangi.

MF MWANIKI