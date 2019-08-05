Close

13 ACRES

LBDA sues Agricultural Society for trespassing in Bungoma land

Wants ASK barred from carrying out any activity on the land

Lawyer Kenneth Amonde filed the application under a certificate of agency in a Kisumu court.

by FAITH MATETE Correspondent, Kisumu
Nyanza
05 August 2019 - 00:00
The front view of the Sh4.2bn Lake Basin Development Authority Mall in Kisumu. Residents on Monday took to streets demanding it to opened for use/MAURICE ALAL
The Lake Basin Development Authority has sued the trustees of the Agricultural Society of Kenya for trespassing in their 13-acre land in Bungoma.

The authority has asked a Kisumu court to bar ASK from carrying out any activities on the land in a case filed under a certificate of urgency.

 

LBDA also wants the court to order ASK to remove their items from the land pending hearing and determination of the case.

 

Through lawyer Kenneth Amonde, LBDA said it was the proprietor of the unsecured plot. It said it was issued with an allotment letter by the National Lands commission on November 23, 2016.

ASK is accused of encroaching on the land since April 2019 and has started building a showground on it.

“The respondent's action of trespass has halted projects by LBDA," Amonde said.

LBDA’s managing director Raymond Omollo, in a supporting affidavit, said the land has been held in public trust.

Edited by peter obuya

