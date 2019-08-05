LBDA sues Agricultural Society for trespassing in Bungoma land

The Lake Basin Development Authority has sued the trustees of the Agricultural Society of Kenya for trespassing in their 13-acre land in Bungoma.

The authority has asked a Kisumu court to bar ASK from carrying out any activities on the land in a case filed under a certificate of urgency.

LBDA also wants the court to order ASK to remove their items from the land pending hearing and determination of the case.

Through lawyer Kenneth Amonde, LBDA said it was the proprietor of the unsecured plot. It said it was issued with an allotment letter by the National Lands commission on November 23, 2016.

ASK is accused of encroaching on the land since April 2019 and has started building a showground on it.

“The respondent's action of trespass has halted projects by LBDA," Amonde said.

LBDA’s managing director Raymond Omollo, in a supporting affidavit, said the land has been held in public trust.

Edited by peter obuya