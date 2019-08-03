Sh3.4m bhang netted en route to Kisumu

Police in Kisumu on Friday seized a car-load of bhang with a street value of Sh3.4 million.

The vehicle was being driven from South Nyanza towards Kisumu when police got a tip from the public and laid an ambush.

According to police officers, the driver sensed danger and diverted at Rabour along the Kisumu-Nairobi highway. The ensuing chase ended at Manyatta Estate after the officers deflated the vehicle's tyres.

The vehicle veered off the road and the driver and his passenger escaped.

County commander Benson Maweu said the 11,530 rolls are each estimated to cost Sh300.

Maweu said they will seek NTSA's assistance to get the owner of the vehicle.

“The criminal justice system is going to take its force and we believe the Judiciary is going to give punishments which will prevent other operators from doing the same,” he said.

He appreciated information from members of the public which helped in the seizure of the bhang.

The vehicle was towed to Kondele police station.

Edited by R.Wamochie