Friends take off after Siaya MCA is seized for alleged assault

Friends of South East Alego MCA Joseph Mboha abandoned him on Thursday evening as police arrested him for alleged assault.

Mboha is said to have attacked Siaya County Assembly sergeant at arms Kennedy Opiyo on July 16 after he was denied access to the county assembly.

The MCA was seized at a Siaya hotel as he chatted with friends. The friends did not wait to find out why he was arrested as they took off immediately the police bundled him into their car.

The MCA was questioned at the Siaya police station before he was freed on a Sh10,000 bond.

Police said Opiyo the ward rep assaulted him after he restrained him from forcefully accessing entry into the assembly premises while he was on suspension.

A member, according to the assembly’s standing orders, is not allowed to access the assembly while on suspension.

The sergeant at arms was injured during the commotion that lasted 30 minutes.

The MCA had earlier been suspended for 28 days for gross misconduct and publicly using disenchanting words against the assembly leadership.

The assembly was disappointed that a member could storm the premises accompanied by unruly youths against standing orders.

Speaker George Okode said it was unfortunate for a member of the assembly to behave dishonourably.

Okode said Opiyo’s behaviour was against sections 26 and 27 of the assembly's Powers and Privileges Act.

However, Mboha denied he was ever involved in a fistfight at the assembly premises.

He said the alleged assault was political witchhunt. “I will be requesting a meeting with the assembly leadership to settle the matter out of court.”

The suspended MCA promised to give a comprehensive report on Wednesday after meeting with the assembly leadership.

mf mwaniki