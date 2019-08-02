Repairs underway at Laboso's Kisumu home ahead of burial

Preparations for the burial of Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso in Muhoroni, Kisumu county, are in top gear.

Muhoroni deputy county commissioner Erick Wanyonyi said proper plans are underway to ensure Laboso's successful sendoff.

Laboso will be buried on Saturday at her home in Fort-Tenan. She died on Monday at the Nairobi Hospital after a long battle with cancer. She was aged 58.

Wanyonyi on Thursday said the road to the home of the governor was being repaired as well as the power connection.

"A team of engineers is on the ground working on the road and power lines to ensure everything is well in place," he said.

The commissioner said final touches were ongoing at St Augustine Kandege Secondary School where the funeral ceremony will be held.

He said some tents have also been put up at the school. The ground has been cleared with proper landscaping done at both the secondary school and Kandege Primary.

Wanyonyi said nobody is allowed access at Laboso's home where repair works are being done under tight security. Sources familiar with works said various changes were being made in the house and the entire compound.

"Only contractors and security are allowed in the compound. The contractors are doing the finishing on the house," he said.

Wanyonyi said the security team has also inspected the venue to ensure effective preparations. On Friday, Laboso's body is expected to be flown to her home. The body helicopter carrying the remains is destined to land at Kandege Primary School.

On Monday, Laboso's husband, Edwin Abonyo, thanked the people of Bomet and Kenyans at large for standing by Laboso. He said it was an unprecedented move for her to have married from another region and work in another county.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is expected to attend the burial. He will either land at the school or Muhoroni Sugar Company grounds. Deputy President William Ruto, ODM leader Raila Odinga, a host of governors, senators, MPs and MCAs will also attend.

Laboso was married in Nyanza and some of her detractors said she did not deserve to become a Rift Valley governor because she 'belonged' to another region after getting married.

She left for the UK on May 29 to seek treatment for what was later revealed to be ovarian cancer. She spent 27 days at the Royal Marden Foundation Trust Hospital until June 25 when she was transferred to another hospital in India.

On July 14, she returned to Kenya after 46 days abroad. She continued receiving treatment at Nairobi Hospital until her demise. Laboso leaves behind a husband and three sons.

