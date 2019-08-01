Siaya MCAs impeach health executive Owino, cite incompetence

Siaya MCAs have impeached Health executive Dorothy Owino, saying she is incompetent and acted in violation of the Constitution.

The motion of impeachment was unanimously passed on Tuesday.

It was tabled by Yimbo East MCA Francis Otiato. Otiato accused Owino of abuse of office and gross misconduct.

He said the executive was incompetent and violated the Public Finance Management Act, 2012 by lending public money to contractors.

“Owino together with the Bondo County Referral Hospital medical superintendent lent Sh400,000 to M-S Tough Construction Co Ltd. The public funds have not been returned to date,” Otiato said.

Otiato said only the finance executive can lend funds upon satisfying conditions set out in the act.

MCAs condemned Owino for flouting procurement laws, saying she initiated projects without involving project management committees.

Otiato said Owino diverted county funds meant for the purchase of drugs in the financial year 2018-19 to pay debts without the approval of the county assembly. The move caused a deficit of drugs in hospitals.

East Gem MCA Samuel Siguru said Governor Cornel Rasanga was being let down by his appointees. The problem is not the governor but the people he has trusted to deliver the of services to residents, Siguru said.

He said the executive was not the right person to lead the health docket and asked Rasanga to pick a competent replacement to secure his legacy.

North Sakwa MCA Lornah Adida said no politics should be read in the impeachment. The politics of women being targeted should not feature because no one should be spared when they sleep on the job.

“We are not vilifying our fellow woman because women are known the world over to be the best personnel but if they don’t deliver we will not shy away from kicking them out of office,” Adida said.

She said the health docket often receives the lion's share of Siaya budget yet it was the worst performer "because of poor leadership."

While moving the motion for adoption, Otiato said Owino was putting other women at risk by messing the health department.

“We are sending her home as we direct the EACC to recover what she messed up with while in office,” Otiato said.

Reached for comment, Owino said she had not been served with the resolution of the assembly. “I can't comment on the issue as I'm not aware of what they are accusing me of, let them serve me with the allegations then I will defend myself,” she said.

Edited by peter Obuya