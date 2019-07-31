Kisumu MCAs pass motion to set up subcounty cancer centres

Kisumu county assembly has passed a motion recommending that cancer screening centres be established in every subcounty hospital.

The motion on decentralisation of cancer screening sponsored by Kajulu MCA Roy Samo was passed on Thursday last week. It was tabled in the House by Central Kisumu MCA Judith Ogaga.

Samo noted that the introduction of the screening centres at the hospitals will help manage the disease through early diagnosis.

“I’m deeply concerned that most citizens go for cancer treatment at an advanced stage and if the screening and early diagnosis is done, the disease can be contained,” he said.

The deputy speaker called upon the executive to set aside funds for cancer screening and treatment facilities and hiring cancer specialists at the subcounty level.

Majority chief whip Gard Olima asked for proper sensitisation of residents on cancer to reduce the stigma associated with it.

“Our people should be empowered to know that being diagnosed with cancer is not the end of life,” he said.

Majority leader Kenneth Onyango asked the county government to prioritise preventive healthcare.

Onyango called for the formulation of policies that promote preventive measures on cancer and other diseases.

Temporary speaker Eric Agola directed the health committee to give a report on the motion within the next two weeks.

This development comes as the country has lost three influential persons –Safaricom CEO Bob Collymore, Kibra MP Ken Okoth and Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso – to cancer in July.

A new report by the National Cancer Institute has revealed cancer prevalence rates per county, a move it hopes will help shape government intervention in combating the scourge.

The report submitted to the National Assembly’s Health Committee by CEO Alfred Karagu reveals the top three most prevalent cancers affecting men and women in selected counties.

The report shows that oesophagus and prostate cancer are the most common among men in the 11 counties sampled.

In Kisumu, oesophagus cancer prevalence is 9.9 per cent, prostate cancer seven per cent while lymphoma’s prevalence rate is lowest at 3.3 per cent.

Women from Kisumu, on the other hand, are more exposed to cervical cancer than any other type of cancer according to the statistics.

NCI puts cervical cancer at 15.6 per cent in terms of prevalence followed by breast cancer (11 per cent) and oesophagus (8.6 per cent).

