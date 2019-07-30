Reprieve for Nyong'o as court stops arrest over inheritance row

The Court of Appeal has stopped the arrest of Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and his sister Risper Nyagoy pending ruling of their application.

The ruling is set for October 3.

Nyong'o and Nyagoy made two applications to get stay orders in a ruling made by Justice Tripsisa Cherere on October 11, 2018 and July 23, 2019.

The two were last Thursday sentenced to a month in civil jail for contempt of court in an estate feud.

Cherere issued an arrest warrant against the two.

The two first failed to appear in court and then failed to pay a Sh400,000 fine imposed on May 30.

The two were sued by their nephews Kenneth Okuthe and Geoffrey Omondi for excluding them and some of their relatives from the list of beneficiaries of their father's Sh200 million estate.

They said they were entitled to the inheritance because they grew up under the care of the patriarch, the court said.

Justice Cherere also ordered Nyong’o and Nyagoy to include all the children belonging to their sisters as beneficiaries of the property.

The nephews had filed an application seeking a six-month jail term for the governor and his sister for contempt of court.

The nephews' lawyer Rodgers Mugume told the court Nyong'o is a public official who should lead by example and respect court orders.

He said it was unfortunate that some court orders were yet to be obeyed, including opening a trust fund account as earlier agreed.

“Nyong'o should lead by example, this is double contempt, despite the court being lenient to them, they still go ahead and disobey it,” Mugume said.