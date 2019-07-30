Outa, Nyong'o feud disrupts Nyakach harambee

• Differences between the once close political allies have grown out of concerns that Nyong’o was turning a blind eye to bad governance and suspected graft in his administration.
The sharp divisions between Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and Senator Fred Outa played out at a memorial in Nyakach on Friday.
Things began to get heated when Owili declined to speak before Outa during the 25th-anniversary celebrations of former Kisumu mayor and Nyakach MP Samson Odoyo.
The event was organised by Odoyo's son, former Nyakach MP Peter Odoyo at his home and doubled up as a fundraiser to help more than 1,400 widows in the constituency.
According to Odoyo, Outa was the chief guest for the ceremony and was destined to speak last.
But Owili upon being requested to speak and pave way for Outa to conclude the ceremony declined, saying he was the seniormost official at the event.
The pleas by Odoyo that Outa was his guest and must speak last fell on deaf ears as Owili remained seated while surrounded by his aides and Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor.
"Owili please come and talk, you're the son of the soil. Come. Outa is our guest and we need to accord him a warm welcome," Odoyo said as he begged the DG to give his speech.
Things got worse when Aduma waded into the confusion claiming that protocol dictated that Owili was the senior fo the two leaders.
Irate widows shouted that Outa was elected by votes while Owili is just a 'flower girl' hence had no clout.
Attempts to play music to calm down the highly charged podium failed as the tough-talking Outa asserted that he must preside over the ceremony as the chief guest, amid cheers from the crowd.
“Let me speak. I must speak,” Owili said as Aduma tried to grab the microphone from Outa.
Odoyo stood firm as Aduma and Owili wrestled the microphone from Outa who stormed out of the venue.
Bodyguards and supporters of the three leaders remained strategically positioned during the incident and looked ready to battle each other.
Immediately Outa, accompanied by a host of MCAs, businessman Patrick Ouya and those eying various post in 2022 left, power was disconnected bringing the ceremony to an abrupt end.
The incident left Owili and Aduma stranded with microphones in their hands as widows shouted about lateness as it was approaching 7pm.
The deputy governor was in the end unable to deliver his speech.
Minutes after Owili and his entourage left, the power was reconnected allowing Odoyo and other remaining guests to proceed with harambee before distributing food to the widows.
The majority of residents from Nyakach feel shortchanged in Nyong’o’s administration with some saying they are treated as ‘rejects’.
“We’re only being given bones. Owili has no say,” a resident shouted.
Area leaders said that residents are bitter with Nyong’o after Odoyo was shortchanged from the chairmanship of the County Public Service Board.
Chief whip Gard Olima said some subcounties, particularly Nyakach which massively voted for Nyong’o, have been sidelined in county jobs.
Olima, South West Nyakach MCA, told the governor to ensure inclusive government and equal distribution of county resources.
(edited by O. Owino)