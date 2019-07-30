Outa, Nyong'o feud disrupts Nyakach harambee

The sharp divisions between Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o and Senator Fred Outa played out at a memorial in Nyakach on Friday.

Differences between the once close political allies have grown out of concerns that Nyong’o was turning a blind eye to bad governance and suspected graft in his administration.

This time, it was the deputy governor Mathews Owili who represented the county chief at the event who stoked the rivalry.

Things began to get heated when Owili declined to speak before Outa during the 25th-anniversary celebrations of former Kisumu mayor and Nyakach MP Samson Odoyo.

The event was organised by Odoyo's son, former Nyakach MP Peter Odoyo at his home and doubled up as a fundraiser to help more than 1,400 widows in the constituency.

According to Odoyo, Outa was the chief guest for the ceremony and was destined to speak last.

But Owili upon being requested to speak and pave way for Outa to conclude the ceremony declined, saying he was the seniormost official at the event.

The pleas by Odoyo that Outa was his guest and must speak last fell on deaf ears as Owili remained seated while surrounded by his aides and Nyakach MP Aduma Owuor.

"Owili please come and talk, you're the son of the soil. Come. Outa is our guest and we need to accord him a warm welcome," Odoyo said as he begged the DG to give his speech.

Things got worse when Aduma waded into the confusion claiming that protocol dictated that Owili was the senior fo the two leaders.

Irate widows shouted that Outa was elected by votes while Owili is just a 'flower girl' hence had no clout.

Attempts to play music to calm down the highly charged podium failed as the tough-talking Outa asserted that he must preside over the ceremony as the chief guest, amid cheers from the crowd.