Kisii county urged to install lightning arresters in schools

Kisii assembly Majority leader Timothy Ogugu yesterday urged the county government to install lightning arresters in public institutions, especially schools.

Ogugu said that the arresters would not only save learners' lives but also those of residents whose homes neighbour the institutions.

Marani MCA Dennis Ombachi had earlier sought a statement from the department of transport, roads and public works concerning the installation of lightning arresters in school, public institutions and residential houses.

Ombachi said that when lightning strikes, it unleashes havoc leaving lives and property destroyed.

“School safety is an integral part and indispensable aspect of teaching and learning process. No meaningful teaching and learning can take place in an environment that is unsafe and insecure to both learners and staff,” Ombachi said.

He noted that areas in his ward have been struck by lightning in the past and that a number of children and adults have lost lives.

The MCA sought to know whether the department of public works had created awareness campaigns on lightning in the county.

Ombachi queried whether the county was providing posters detailing steps to avert deaths from lightning as provided in the 1980s guidelines by the then the National Lightning Committee.

In August 2014, three women including a pupil were struck by thunder in Masabo village in Nyaribari Masaba constituency.

The three Patricia Moraa Omanga 70, Yunike Moraa Ongwae 81 and Mogiti Okindo 14 were killed at around 5pm while working in a farm.

