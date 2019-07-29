Outa backs Uhuru's stand on revenue allocation to counties

Kisumu Senator Fred Outa has backed President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stand on counties funding.

The National Assembly has allocated counties Sh316 billion, but county leaders are demanding Sh335 billion.

Outa said governors must ensure the funds they receive from the national government are used prudently.

“Some governors have failed to utilise properly the money they receive from the national government to initiate projects,” he said on Friday.

Outa spoke in Nyakach during the 25th anniversary of former MP Samson Odoyo, where he donated food to more than 1,400 widows who are supported annually by former Nyakach MP Peter Odoyo.

Uhuru has asked governors to utilise what they have and curb corruption in counties instead of demanding more funds.

The President dismissed calls by governor and senators for more funds to counties, saying the government has no money.

He instead gave the leaders an option to reduce their salaries if they wanted more funds allocated to counties.

“We have no money to offer to the counties. We have offered them what we have. They should first account for what they are given and curb corruption instead of demanding for what we don’t have,” Uhuru said.

Outa said only a few individuals in power have benefited from public funds as they pocket a huge chunk of the money meant to help Kenyans.

“We acknowledge the need for more funds, but it is shameful to see some county bosses still agitating for more cash, yet they cannot account for the billions they have received in the past,” he said.

The senator said ODM leader Raila Odinga campaigned for devolution to help the public, not a few individuals. The funds, he said, are not benefiting Kenyans at the grassroots level.

Outa said in Kisumu, for instance, hospitals lack medicine, the roads are poor and residents need water.

He said little development is going on in the county.

Outa accused Governor Anyang' Nyong’o of making numerous trips overseas.

The two leaders have disagreed on the management of county affairs.

Outa said Nyong'o has failed to tackle corruption in his administration. “The corrupt have no space in Kisumu. Very soon you will see county officials being arrested.”

Outa also questioned the procurement process for a new governor’s car that was bought for Sh18 million.

The senator said the cost of the black Toyota V8 should be Sh6 million.

“Let him bring the balance of Sh12 million to residents," Outa said.

But Nyong’o, through his press unit director Aloice Ager, dismissed the claims as unfounded and untrue.

Some county officials have been summoned to the EACC offices to record statements over the Sh18 million car.

They include county secretary Olang’o Onudi, Finance chief officer Angwenyi Orangi and procurement director Steve Ondu.