Compel Ruto to record statement on Arror and Kimwarer dams, says Atwoli

In Summary

• Atwoli says Ruto cannot pretend to be supporting the President in the war on graft when his lieutenants go around the country, discrediting the President and turning it into an ethnic and political attack

• He says no individual steals on behalf of his community and urged Kenyans not to be deceived by leaders who conveniently decide to use them as a shield

by LAMECK BARAZA Correspondent
Nyanza
29 July 2019 - 00:00
Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli
WAR ON GRAFT: Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli
Deputy President William Ruto DP should be among those to be investigated over the Arror and Kimwarer dam scandals, Cotu secretary general Francis Atwoli has said.

Atwoli said Ruto should record a statement on the dam scandals.

“DP Ruto cannot pretend to be supporting the President in the war on graft when his lieutenants are going around the country discrediting the President and turning it into an ethnic and political attack," he said on Saturday in Rageng’ni, Rarieda.

 

He accused the DP of using his community and proxies to prevent the government from investigating graft cases.

Atwoli said no individual steals on behalf of his community and urged Kenyans not to be deceived by leaders who conveniently decide to use them as a shield.

“You cannot term this as ethnic profiling when Principal Secretary Kamau Thugge and others have also been arraigned in court to answer to the charges,” he said.

The Cotu secretary general also said Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen and Kapseret MP Oscar Sudi should say what they know about the dams.

 

 

 

