30 Kenyan fishermen arrested by Ugandan officials in Lake Victoria

About 30 Kenyan fishermen from Homa Bay have been arrested by Ugandan authorities over alleged trespass in Lake Victoria.

The fishermen from various beaches in Suba South and Suba North were apprehended on Saturday evening by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) security officials for allegedly fishing in Ugandan waters.

The fishermen are being detained at Hama Island in Uganda.

Ten fishing boats, fishing gear and fish were confiscated.

The URA officers conducted a raid at Sare and Kiwa beaches in Suba South, where they seized five boats and arrested 15 fishermen.

They proceeded to other beaches in Suba North and arrested 15 other fishermen before confiscating their five boats and fishing gear.

Speaking to journalists yesterday, Homa Bay County Beach Management Units (BMU) chairman Edward Oremo decried the persistent arrests of Kenyan fishermen by Ugandan authorities.

“Fishermen are tired of making losses in the hands of Ugandan authorities. Today, their fishing gear, boats and fish have been taken. This is besides the fines that will be imposed on them. For how long will we continue suffering in the hands of Uganda?” Oremo asked.

The BMU chairman asked the government to intervene. “We’re asking the government to get a long-term solution to end harassment by Ugandan authorities,” Oremo said.

Homa Bay county commissioner Herman Shambi confirmed the incident and said they are yet to get an official statement from Uganda on why the fishermen were arrested.

The incident occurred a week after three fishermen from Nyandiwa beach in Suba South were arrested and detained on Hama Island by the Ugandan security officials.

They were released four days later after paying a joint fine of Sh30,000.

