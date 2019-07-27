Vihiga school appeals for help to rebuild classrooms

• The school faces closure if no help comes its way
• CDF manager silver Atango said the headteacher has not met the terms and requirement for CDF cash
A primary school in Luanda, Vihiga county, has appealed to well-wishers to help reconstruct classrooms destroyed by rains three months ago.
Musitinyi Primary, which has 450 learners, is in dire need of a revamp. Most classes are in pathetic condition. The few that are considered better are overcrowded.
In April, downpours destroyed toilets and classrooms. Some roofs were blown off. The county government, through MCA Patrick Akhwale, rebuilt the toilet. Classes remain undone. Akhwale told the Star on the phone that they are only mandated to build ECDE classes.
“Laboratories, libraries, dormitories and classrooms lie under the NG-CDF or the national government,” he said.
On Wednesday, headteacher Grace Ayuma said many residents are poor and cannot contribute towards reconstruction. Meanwhile, MP Chris Omulele has distributed more than Sh13.7 million for infrastructure and development to different schools. The neediest case got no penny.
“If we don’t get a solution to this, the school might end up being closed by the Ministry of Education. That would be a blow to the community,” she said.
Ayuma said they built three classrooms five years ago using NG-CDF cash. She said they hoped to get something from Luanda CDF office this year but got nothing.
“Look at those cracks in those walls? We can’t house pupils here. It’s like wishing these young girls and boys’ death before their time comes,” she spoke at the launch of a school for the mentally handicapped.
“My effort to reach the area MP for assistance has been hampered by the CDF office itself. I wrote to the CDF on May 5, 2019, requesting for help from the CDF, but they have not even come to pay a visit to assess the situation.”
Contacted for comment, CDF manager silver Atango said the headteacher has not met the terms and requirement for CDF cash.
“Let the headteacher come to the office and address us over the problem so we see what we can do as the CDF team,” he said.
