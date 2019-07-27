Vihiga school appeals for help to rebuild classrooms

A primary school in Luanda, Vihiga county, has appealed to well-wishers to help reconstruct classrooms destroyed by rains three months ago.

Musitinyi Primary, which has 450 learners, is in dire need of a revamp. Most classes are in pathetic condition. The few that are considered better are overcrowded.

In April, downpours destroyed toilets and classrooms. Some roofs were blown off. The county government, through MCA Patrick Akhwale, rebuilt the toilet. Classes remain undone. Akhwale told the Star on the phone that they are only mandated to build ECDE classes.

“Laboratories, libraries, dormitories and classrooms lie under the NG-CDF or the national government,” he said.