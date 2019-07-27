Kisumu MCAs warn leaders against undermining graft war

Kisumu MCAs have warned against linking the ongoing war on corruption to ethnics.

They urged all Kenyans to support the fight to ensure the country recovers the stolen money. Led by deputy speaker Roy Samo, the MCAs termed unfortunate the recent remarks by some politicians following the arrest of Kimwarer dam scandal suspects.

Samo cautioned leaders against undermining the crackdown.

“The country is losing a lot of money meant for development projects that would benefit the people to corruption, hence the arrest and prosecutions of culprits should go on regardless of any status,” he said.

Kolwa East's Steve Owiti said there is nothing like selective prosecution targeting some communities. If the authorities have facts concerning different cases, they are free to arrest suspects, he said.

“This nation is bleeding because of blatant corruption. We must support every effort to ensure this vice is eradicated. Imagine the money lost in the construction of the dams can fund the Kisumu county budget for years.”

He said it is not right to defend suspects.

Majority Whip Gard Olima took issue with Elgeyo Marakwet Senator Kipchumba Murkomen over his sentiments that the arrest of former Treasury CS Henry Rotich, alongside others, was a charade.

“Instead of Murkomen thanking the government for going for the people who have looted public funds meant for the construction of the dams, he is busy castigating the DCI. It leaves you wondering who he is representing,” he noted.

“If they don't want the dam in their area, then, as Kisumu people, we are ready to receive it.”

Olima added, however, that all scandals must be dealt with, especially dams in other regions.

Philemon Ojuok (Minority leader) and Julius Genga (Muhoroni-Koru) urged leaders not to incite voters against one another. The DCI, the DPP and the courts must be allowed to do their work without intimidation or threats, they said.

